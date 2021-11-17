Missing girl from Laurens County found safe From staff reports Nov 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A girl who disappeared Monday in Laurens County was found safe Wednesday morning, according to officialsAt about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Laurens County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow said the 12-year-old was found safe. Snow did not say who found or where she was located.The girl had run away from a Fountain Inn residence Monday morning, and deputies put out word for the public to keep an eye out for her.The FBI helped with the search, Snow said. Deputies put out a sketch of a person of interest in the girl's disappearance on Tuesday, but Snow did not elaborate on why deputies were looking for him. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Courtney Snow Deputy Work Laurens County Safe Fbi Girl Sketch 2021 IJ College Pickoff Index-Journal 2021 College Football Pickoff Make your weekly picks for local prizes! 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Greenwood Council of Church Women hosts day of prayer Nov 16, 2021 SAR awards certificates for correct display of flag Nov 16, 2021 SEHA hosts fifth annual Veterans Day luncheon Nov 16, 2021 Clogging routine scores winning votes for Miss Lander University Nov 16, 2021 Latest News +2 Cards' Conner, Cowboys' Lamb among best bets to score +7 EXPLAINER: How the Rittenhouse jury was narrowed +2 Report: 2 men to be cleared in 1965 killing of Malcolm X +4 Browns' Mayfield 'beat up', not practicing with Lions coming +2 Black man stomped by South Carolina officer gets $650K Most Popular Articles ArticlesLaurens man gets life sentence in slaying of 2-year-old boyPiedmont Tech going tuition-free for S.C. students in 2022Greenwood woman faces charge after infant tests positive for marijuanaGreenwood police: Two women face robbery countsGreenwood man faces drug chargesHodges man faces domestic violence, child neglect chargesNinety Six man faces breach of peace, firearm chargesLaurens man dies after bicycle crashSometimes tense ninth-grade academy discussion continues at board meeting215 employees lose jobs in sudden closure of Laurens bakery 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News Black man stomped by South Carolina officer gets $650K SC House to return Dec. 1 for redistricting special session 2nd group of states challenges health worker vaccine mandate McLeod gets Higher Heights' backing for South Carolina gov GOP Rep. Mace's bill would federally decriminalize marijuana CNN News China reportedly tests a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile (October 2021) Judge sentences 'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley for role in Capitol riot Rep. Clyburn: We should be voting to expel Rep. Gosar, not censure him Why the economy is sending mixed signals