A girl who disappeared Monday in Laurens County was found safe Wednesday morning, according to officials

At about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Laurens County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow said the 12-year-old was found safe. Snow did not say who found or where she was located.

The girl had run away from a Fountain Inn residence Monday morning, and deputies put out word for the public to keep an eye out for her.

The FBI helped with the search, Snow said. Deputies put out a sketch of a person of interest in the girl's disappearance on Tuesday, but Snow did not elaborate on why deputies were looking for him.

