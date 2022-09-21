Middle schooler shares melatonin gummies at school By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Sep 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A middle school student in Greenwood took melatonin gummies to class and shared them with others earlier this month.According to Greenwood County School District 50, a student at Northside Middle School took the gummies to school and gave them to two other students.“The gummy candies contained melatonin, an over the counter sleeping aid drug,” the district said in its statement.“The situation was investigated by Northside administration and the student was disciplined in accordance with the Student Rights and Responsibilities handbook.”District spokesman Johnathan Graves said to his knowledge, no one was harmed or got sick. He said the parents of the students have been contacted. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lakelands Connector Lander to host Buena Vista Legacy Band Sep 14, 2022 PTC Mechatronics Technology: Teaching a New Dog Old Tricks? Sep 14, 2022 Countybank Foundation supports Arts Center of Greenwood Sep 14, 2022 PTC students encouraged to ‘Be Kind’ in Mental Wellness Campaign Sep 14, 2022 Latest News Back to School: Keeping Kids Safe From Dangerous Food Allergies Family: 2 American veterans captured in Ukraine released +2 Fed attacks inflation with another big hike and expects more +12 Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests +7 Stocks stumble, yields rise as Fed steps up inflation fight Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood woman faces manslaughter, drug chargesE.A. Sween is ready to move in; Greenwood County hands over keysMotorcyclist dies after crashing into treeNew foundation to honor late educatorGreenwood City seeks accountability from builders, property ownersPTC Foundation launches Grey Hamlett Welding ScholarshipDistrict 51 withdraws recommendation for gate nameGetting to the root of gun crime in GreenwoodGreenwood man faces charges after shootingDrug trafficking conviction nets Greenwood 15-year sentence State News School bus crashes into S Carolina store; 7 sent to hospital NC guild creates quilts to comfort people in need Suits to save Confederate icons dropped in South Carolina Mural, butterflies help women in prison deal with trauma Family recalls woman killed by neighbor amid target practice