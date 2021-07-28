A driver died after colliding with a ditch and a tractor Tuesday night in McCormick County.
Terita Michelle Brown, 26, of McCormick died in the wreck, McCormick County Coroner Faye Puckett said. Brown died at about 10:30 p.m., Puckett said.
Brown was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger west on Jefferson Street near Farmbrough Road when the car crossed the centerline and ran off the road striking a ditch and a tractor, according to state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
Bolt said the driver was mechanically removed from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office are investigating.