Rain likely. High 76F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 66F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: August 30, 2023 @ 2:58 pm
McCormick County School District will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday.
The district posted on its website that school will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Share your news tips and story ideas with us.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.