Bryan McClain defeated Drew Simpson in the Abbeville County Council District 7 Republican primary Tuesday night, according to unofficial tallies.
McClain received 210 votes to Simpson's 108.
McClain will not face Democratic opposition in November's general election, as no candidate filed to run.
"I'm very pleased with the results," McClain said. "I had a lot of supportive people backing me and it all paid off."
McClain was vying to regain his old seat. He ran as a Democrat in 2018, losing to Simpson after serving 12 years on council, eight of them as chairperson. In this campaign, he ran as a Republican.
McClain said during the campaign that the biggest problem the county faces is the balance of promoting growth and fiscal responsibility. Being a rural county with little revenue stream is tough, he said. County officials have to work with state, federal officials to cut mandates.
When McClain was on the council, there was need for an EMS station in Antreville. He worked with the council and got one there. He helped get other things built — the Upper Abbeville Recreation Department outside of Donalds, the county library, an animal shelter and incubator buildings — as well as adding water lines in Lowndesville.
McClain said during his campaign that he wants to work on public safety issues such as ensuring first responders have tools, and improving the pay scale to retain employees. A third item is quality of living and recreation. One of his first projects when on the council was construction of a recreation department building. McClain said he would like to see the plan completed with a third ball field.