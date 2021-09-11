Greenwood police officers on Saturday arrested a man wanted in connection with a Labor Day killing that happened at Kream Bistro Lounge in Greenville.
According to reports, officers captured Aaron Harper after attempting to stop a vehicle containing a suspect. After a pursuit, the suspect ran and was tracked by K9 Astor to a house on Cothran Avenue, where we was taken into custody, police said in a Facebook post.
“Patrol Team Delta, our detectives and our Crime Suppression Team did a fantastic job bringing in a dangerous criminal,” the post said.
Elijha M. McDuffie, of Greer, was killed in the Labor Day shooting, according to reports.