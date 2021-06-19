Greenwood County deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old Caleb Mykel Donnelly of 5610 Highway 178 S., Ninety Six. Donnelly was shot multiple times in his home just before 2 a.m. today.
William Bryan Morgan Jr., 30, is wanted in connection with the shooting, and the sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in finding him. Morgan is considered armed and dangerous, Sgt. Jeff Graham said. Morgan is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 270 pounds. He was last seen on Highway 178 and is believed to be traveling on a black 2012 Yamaha XV1900 motorcycle with tag ZF72881.
Anyone with information should call 911 or the sheriff's office at 864-942-8600.