A man died in custody Friday morning at Laurens County's Johnson Detention Center after deputies arrested him and booked him into the jail, according to a news release from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested the man at a residence on Beaverdam Church Road near Enoree following a call about someone causing a disturbance. The release said he was booked into the jail on charges of breach of peace and resisting arrest, but while at the jail he had a medical emergency.
Deputies gave him aid until EMS staff arrived and took him to an area hospital, where he died shortly afterward, the release said. Deputies called the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate his death, which is standard procedure for any in-custody death.
Staff with the Laurens County Coroner's Office could not immediately be reached to identify the man, and more information on the circumstances surrounding his arrest and death were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back at indexjournal.com for updates.