A consumer goods business announced Wednesday it will establish operations in the Lakelands.
Malouf Companies announced plans to locate part of its operations in Laurens County, according to a press release from Gov. Henry McMaster. The company’s $47.2 million investment is estimated to create 240 new jobs.
“Our South Carolina facility offers many of the same advantages and opportunities that we have in North Carolina, but gives us more space under one roof,” Malouf Director of National Distribution Ryan Egbert said in the release. “This space will simplify our supply chain process by allowing us to consolidate all of our specialty retail products in one place for East Coast fulfillment.”
Since 2003, Malouf has stored and distributed home furnishings and other products providing logistic, technology and retail services across the country. Malouf’s Laurens County facility will be at 101 Michelin Drive in Laurens and the company anticipates it to be operational by the end of November.
“We couldn’t be more excited to congratulate Malouf for its decision to establish its first South Carolina facility in Laurens County,” McMaster said in the release. “This $47.2 million investment, along with the 240 new jobs it will create, are huge wins for the community in a positive way as we have done at our other locations.”
Laurens County will receive $200,000 to assist with site preparation and building improvements after the Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved the money’s allocation from the Rural Infrastructure Fund.
“We are thrilled to have Malouf locate in Laurens County,” Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson said in the release. “They will be a great addition to our corporate community.”