Christine Long defeated Dale Gilchrist in the Abbeville County Council District 2 Democratic primary Tuesday night, according to unofficial tallies.
Long received 152 votes to Gilchrist’s 108.
Long will face Republican Bebe Wesson in November for the seat council member John Calhoun is leaving. Calhoun is not seeking a ninth term.
“I’m grateful and thankful for the support I got today,” Long said. “I’m going to take a couple of weeks to rest, and then I’ll get started back up getting ready for the general election.”
Long’s first foray into politics was joining the Calhoun Falls Town Council in November 2020. Before that, Long was a poll watcher and worked with local campaigns as well as Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns.
Long, a Calhoun Falls resident, said in her campaign that she wanted to talk with state officials in Columbia about issues concerning Abbeville and encourage them to visit the area more often. Working as a team with the council and economic development officials, people can bring jobs to the county, she said in her campaign.
Abbeville’s biggest problems center on economic development, she said. There are no jobs. Abbeville is losing young people because of it.
Long worked in the textile industry for many years. She is a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, is on board of UCMAC, drives senior citizens to doctors’ offices and grocery stores, serves as assistant secretary at her church, works with the senior citizens’ farmers market program, volunteers at the Abbeville Senior Center and helps with the Tracey Jackson Summer Program, which feeds children during the summer.