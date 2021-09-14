A fatal shooting Saturday in Laurens County was in self-defense, and the shooter will not face charges, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
At about 7 p.m. Saturday, Laurens County deputies were called out to Longview Road in Cross Hill, where someone had been shot, deputies said in a news release. Deputies investigated the situation and determined there had been a fight between two people.
Deandre Martavious Bowers was shot and killed in what deputies said was self-defense. In the release, deputies said Bowers assaulted the person living at the location of the shooting. The resident shot Bowers, who died at the scene of the shooting.
"After consulting with the Solicitor's Office and taking into consideration the individual's right to defend himself, no charges will follow at this time," the release said.