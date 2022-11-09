Laurens woman struck in Laurens dies From staff reports Nov 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A pedestrian, 33-year-old Shaina Summerall of Laurens, was killed Tuesday night in Laurens, according to the state Highway Patrol.At about 9:20 p.m., a 2016 Toyota Camry struck Summerall on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive, Master Trooper Gary Miller said. Both were heading north. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Laurens Shaina Summerall Gary Miller Police Highway Toyota Camry Master Highway Patrol Fleming Most read news Highway Patrol: Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Abbeville County Police arrest Greenwood man in connection to October chase Greenwood man charged in connection to stolen golf carts Greenwood man faces charges after traffic stop leads to chase Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Club members join fishing tournament Lions Club members serve meals Mathews Lions Club participates in parade