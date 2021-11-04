Laurens police closed part of a road Thursday night while responding to a major wreck, according to officials.
Laurens Police Department Chief Chrissie Latimore said officers were working a major wreck at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. A post on the police department's Facebook page 10 minutes later said officers were on scene at a wreck on East Main Street near the Corner Mart.
Minutes later, the department posted that East Main Street was closed from Wayside Street to Brownlee Avenue.
