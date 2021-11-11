Traffic fatality

A Laurens man died Thursday morning from injuries he received in a bicycle crash.

Tyler James Fisher, 23, of Laurens died Thursday morning at Greenville Memorial, according to Patti Canupp, chief deputy coroner in Laurens County.

Fisher was involved in a wreck “while riding his bicycle on E Main (Street)” in Laurens, Canupp said in a news release. The night of the crash, Laurens Police Department Chief Chrissie Latimore said the wreck happened about 10:30 p.m. 

Fisher was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, Canupp said.

Laurens City Police Department is in charge of the case.