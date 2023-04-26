Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 3:15 pm
A single-vehicle crash reported at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday killed one person and injured another, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
The vehicle went off the left side of Highway 14 near Old Laurens Road and struck a guardrail, then a tree, Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton said.
The driver, 22-year-old Vanessa Nava of Laurens, died at the scene, Rushton said. A passenger was airlifted to a Greenville hospital. Their condition was not known.
