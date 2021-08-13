Laurens County deputies are looking for a 15-year-old girl they say ran away from home and was last seen Wednesday night.
Kaylie Smith-Newsome is about 5-foot-5 and weighs about 170 pounds, said Laurens County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow. She has black hair and hazel eyes, and could be wearing white, high-top Converse sneakers or gray or white Crocs.
She was last seen Wednesday at her home on Ten Downing Street in Fountain Inn. Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call Laurens County dispatch at 864-984-2523.