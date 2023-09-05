Mostly sunny this morning then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Hot. High 92F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 5, 2023 @ 10:51 am
Two Laurens County residents died Monday afternoon in a wreck.
Jihan Cunningham, 41, of Clinton and 68-year-old Linda Cunningham of Laurens died in a wreck on Old Milton Road, according to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Bailey Williamson.
