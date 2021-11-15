Laurens County deputies seek runaway 12-year-old girl From staff reports Nov 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Madison Reynolds SUBMITTED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Laurens County deputies are looking for a 12-year-old girl who ran away Monday morning, according to Laurens County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow.The girl, Madison Reynolds, was last seen near Abercrombie Road in Fountain Inn, but Snow said officers didn't know what she was last seen wearing. She ran away at about 3:30 a.m. Monday, Snow said.Deputies asked anyone who sees Reynolds or knows her whereabouts to call 911. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021 IJ College Pickoff Index-Journal 2021 College Football Pickoff Make your weekly picks for local prizes! 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector GWC announces 2021 grant awards Nov 11, 2021 I Am Lander: U.S. Army Capt. Marcus Brown takes love for Lander to Alaska post Nov 9, 2021 Abbeville Chamber hosts grand openings Nov 9, 2021 Lander students’ creativity, vision make Homecoming Week a success Nov 9, 2021 Latest News +6 xxxxxxxxx +14 Iraqi Kurd's death in Belarus underscores migrants' despair +23 Defense attorney: Rittenhouse feared for his life in Kenosha +4 Ailing Arizona limps into last game before much-needed break +8 US stock indexes end wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street Most Popular Articles ArticlesTwo Greenwood men face drug chargesLaurens man gets life sentence in slaying of 2-year-old boy215 employees lose jobs in sudden closure of Laurens bakeryGreenwood woman faces charge after infant tests positive for marijuanaReport: Man lied to teen girl about his ageGreenwood police: Two women face robbery countsLaurens man dies after bicycle crashFirefighters douse Milwee Ave. house fire'The moment we were waiting for': Self opens pediatric vaccination clinicReport: Police find pills, marijuana following chase 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News Gov hopeful Cunningham would suspend South Carolina gas tax Questions raised on House maps as SC redistricting nears end Inside DNC chair's 'challenging' bid to avert midterm defeat Inside DNC chair's 'challenging' bid to avert midterm defeat Time catching up to 158-year-old Beaufort National Cemetery CNN News Alex Jones found liable by default in Sandy Hook defamation case It's time to pass the torch: Sen. Leahy announces he will not seek reelection Migrants attempt to tear down barbed wire at Belarus-Poland border Adele and Oprah discuss motherhood, divorce and weight loss