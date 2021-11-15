Laurens County deputies are looking for a 12-year-old girl who ran away Monday morning, according to Laurens County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow.

The girl, Madison Reynolds, was last seen near Abercrombie Road in Fountain Inn, but Snow said officers didn't know what she was last seen wearing. She ran away at about 3:30 a.m. Monday, Snow said.

Deputies asked anyone who sees Reynolds or knows her whereabouts to call 911.