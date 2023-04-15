Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 1:08 am
Deputies are responding to a shooting that happened Saturday night on the 10000-block of Highway 221 South in Waterloo, which is near Waterloo Elementary.
According to a Facebook post from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, the shooting is thought to be "isolated."
The post did not say whether anyone was shot or if anyone is in custody. WSPA reports that the shooting happened at a birthday party and at least three people were shot.
This is a developing story.
Share your news tips and story ideas with us.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.