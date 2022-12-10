Cloudy. High 54F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 2:00 am
A driver died after a single-car crash in Laurens County, according to the state Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened about 2 p.m. Friday on Allen Bridge Road near Axel Drive, which is roughly a mile south of Fountain Inn.
A northbound 2015 Nissan sedan went off the right side of the two-lane road and struck a culvert, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.
The driver, a 71-year-old from Harris, Texas, was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they died. The driver's name had not been released.
