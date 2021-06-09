New jobs and multi-million dollar investment are coming to Laurens County.
Frauenthal Gnotec announced Wednesday that it would build a manufacturing and distribution facility in Laurens County. The company is committing an investment of $8.2 million and 82 new jobs at a facility located at 400 S. Nelson Drive in Fountain Inn.
“We would like to welcome Gnotec to our manufacturing community,” Jonathan Coleman, president and CEO of the Laurens County Development Corporation, said in a press release.
Coleman said the manufacturing and industry base of the county makes up more than 54% of county wages.
“We look forward to Gnotec helping us expand those numbers and working with their great company to help them grown in Laurens County,” Coleman said.
Gnotec is a metal components manufacturer that supplies its products to automotive and commercial vehicle clients. The company, which has been an international producer of those products for more than 70 years, employs about 1,300 in China, Czechia, Germany and Slovakia, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. The company established its U.S. operations in 2018 with its nearest facility in Orangeburg.
“We are really pleased with our new facility located in Laurens County,” Jörgen Oldenstedt, president and CEO of Frauenthal Gnotec, said in the release. “The new facility significantly increases our production capacity and improves the overall flow of our production processes.”