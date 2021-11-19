A scammer is trying to sell fake virtual tickets to Lander University’s graduation.
A post on the university’s social media says there is a scam circulating on social media involving “the sale of virtual graduation tickets.”
“The University does not sell tickets for graduation, and any virtual tickets purchased through this scam are not distributed or sold by Lander University,” the post says.
Megan Varner Price, assistant vice president of university relations and publications at the university, said Friday that the issue was brought to the attention of the university by students who saw that people on Facebook were selling virtual tickets at a “discount” or “below face value.”
A message was shared with students on Thursday about the scam and university officials are still looking into the matter, Price said.
Official tickets are given to students free and are physical tickets that students pick up from the university registrar’s office. Virtual tickets cannot be honored or used to get into graduation, the social media post says.
“We want to emphasize that any tickets being distributed online — and certainly those being sold as virtual or electronic tickets — are not distributed by the University and may not be valid,” Price said.
If someone thinks they purchased fake commencement tickets, they can call Lander University Police Department at 864-388-8222.
