Students Lander University’s largest academic major will soon have a new state-of-the-art building, following funding being allocated by the state’s General Assembly.
The legislature approved $17,710,799 for Lander, including money for a new nursing building on campus, according to a news release sent by the university.
“Lander University has been a leader in nursing education for more than half a century, and as part of our strategic plan, we want to continually grow and enhance this signature program,” Lander President Richard Cosentino said in the release.
“For the past five years, we have been working closely with the General Assembly to make our plans for a new nursing building a reality. With the legislature’s generous support, we will be able to triple enrollment in the upper level of our nursing program, which means there will be more Lander nursing graduates ready and prepared to meet the challenges of 21st century health care delivery.”
The university is creating a new simulation laboratory for the nursing program at Legion Hall, set to be complete by the end of the year.
Dr. Holisa Wharton, dean of Lander’s William Preston Turner School of Nursing, said the investment by the state will help address nursing shortages.
“This is a big win for Lander University, for Greenwood, and for the State of South Carolina,” state Sen. Billy Garrett said in the release, noting this is the first time in about 25 years that the General Assembly has voted to fund a new building on Lander’s campus.
“With such a high demand for nurses in our community, and in our state, this additional clinical space on campus will allow Lander to produce more of the highly qualified nurses for which the University is known. Not only is this good for Lander, but it’s good for our local economy in Greenwood, and for our entire state, as it helps us meet the most critical need within the health care industry.”