Area schools are releasing early today because of the threat of severe weather this afternoon.
“Per the Greenwood Emergency Preparedness Center, the National Weather Service has issued a severe weather alert for our area this afternoon,” says a news release from District 50.
“There is the potential for hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and possible tornadoes.”
Greenwood County School District 50 dismissals began at 11:10 a.m. with Early Childhood and Montessori School. Elementary schools dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and middle and high schools will dismiss at 11:50 a.m.
Ninety Six Primary and Ninety Six Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and Edgewood Middle and Ninety Six High will dismiss at 11:50 a.m.
Abbeville County School District schools will all dismiss at 11:30 a.m., according to the district’s website.
McCormick County School District will dismiss at 12:30 p.m., according to a social media post.
A post on the Greenwood County School District 51 website at about 11:20 a.m. states that Ware Shoals schools do not plan to dismiss early.
"At this time, we do not have plans to dismiss early, but other districts in the area are dismissing," the website states.
"We will continue to monitor conditions and will update you if we decide that an early dismissal is in order. If you wish to pick your child up early from school, please notify the front office."