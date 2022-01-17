Greenwood County school districts 50 and 51 and Abbeville County School District announced that Tuesday will be an eLearning day for students, while Lander University plans to operate on a three-hour delay with classes and normal operations starting at 11 a.m.
“Our district has decided to have an eLearning day on tomorrow due to the road conditions in the northern part of our district,” District 50 Superintendent Steve Glenn said in a statement.
“Although there will be some melting which occurs this afternoon, there are still several roads in the northern part of our district which will remain treacherous tomorrow and make driving conditions hazardous.”
Assignments will be posted to Seesaw or Google Classroom for first through 12th graders. K4 and K5 students will complete paper packets.
District 51 Superintendent Fay Sprouse cited icy roads on Tuesday morning as the reason for the shift in Ware Shoals. Abbeville County School District's post announcing the change mentions hazardous road conditions for the reason there.
The South Carolina Governor's School for Agriculture at John de la Howe also announced a virtual learning day on Tuesday.
The districts join others that announced eLearning days.
Laurens County school districts 55 and 56 will also have eLearning on Tuesday. McCormick County schools are virtual through Jan. 21 because of COVID-19 numbers.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.