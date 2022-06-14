State Rep. Stewart Jones beat out two contenders to take the Republican nomination for the S.C. House District 14 seat during Tuesday's primary.
With all precincts reporting, an unofficial election tally from the state Election Commission showed Jones with 61.5% of the vote, or 2,258 votes, Tuesday night. Fellow Republican Joe Benson took about 26% of the vote with 955 votes, and Cole Kazmarski took about 12.5% of the vote at 458.
Jones is set to face Daniel Duncan in November for the District 14 seat. Duncan ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket.
Jones, the incumbent, is seeking a second term in office. He won a special election in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of Mike Pitts and won reelection in 2020. The 39-year-old Laurens native has managed tech companies since 2007, and runs his own IT business in the Greenwood area.
Jones' focus in the Statehouse was helping pass the Fetal Heartbeat Act, advocating against vaccine and masking requirements and keeping businesses and churches open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kazmarski was the first challenger to file against Jones. The 37-year-old, stay-at-home mother of three worked in advertising and marketing, then in financial services and banking before her turn to politics. Her dissatisfaction with national politics and Jones' representation led her to file, and she said her goal if elected was to focus on getting state dollars to Laurens County municipalities.
Disenchantment with national political agendas also spurred Benson into the race. Benson, 48, is a retired U.S. Army veteran and former ROTC teacher at Clinton High School. He said he wanted to re-align state politics around local needs; Benson prioritized reform of the DSS system, bolstering education and mental health and the state funding local government during his campaign.
