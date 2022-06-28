With nearly two-thirds of the vote, Johanna Bishop won the runoff Tuesday for the Greenwood County Council District 3 Democratic primary.
Bishop, 43, was the challenger to incumbent Melissa Spencer. Spencer, 55, garnered 106 votes to Bishop's 196 in the runoff race, according to unofficial results from the state election commission. In the June 14 primary, each candidate received 157 votes. Bishop received more votes in the runoff than she did two weeks prior.
No Republican filed to run for the seat.
Bishop said rallying more voters was her goal for this runoff race. She took to Facebook to promote her campaign, and called constituents personally to ask for their support.
"It wasn't just me, it was a community effort," she said. "Thank you so much for believing in me. I'm excited to see the next chapter."
Spencer said she was excited to see the support from voters who turned out for the runoff race.
"I want to say congratulations to Ms. Bishop, serving her first term in 2023," Spencer said.
Even if Spencer, who was elected in 2018 to the District 3 seat, won't be serving a second term, she said she's going to support Bishop. Spencer said she learned a lot in her four years on county council and connected with people through her public service.
Spencer previously served as a Greenwood County School District 50 board member, and is a pastor at Cokesbury Baptist Church, serves on the GLEAMNS board and the board of directors for the Upper Savannah Council of Governments.
Bishop is a District 50 board member and previously worked in Greenwood city's finance department. She worked in Greenwood city's finance department, and serves on the boards of Carolina Health Centers, the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands and is president of the Greenwood Association of Realtors.
