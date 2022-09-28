breaking JDLH to close campus ahead of Hurricane Ian From staff reports Sep 28, 2022 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in this satellite image. CIRA/NOAA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In anticipation of Friday’s heavy rains and hefty wind gusts, the state’s lone residential ag school will close its campus ahead of Hurricane Ian.The South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe will release students early on Thursday.All students must leave campus by 2 p.m. with their livestock in tow. Students will return to campus Sunday afternoon.Agency spokesman Tony Baughman said the school’s 77 students, which includes a few commuters, come to the rural McCormick County campus from across the state.“Many of our students choose to go home on the weekends and having an early release day tomorrow and a virtual learning day Friday was the safest option for all our Aggie families,” he said.While students’ animals must leave with them on Thursday, other livestock will remain on campus along with a few employees.Ian made landfall at about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday in Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of nearly 150 mph.Current forecasts put a weakened Ian coming through the Lakelands on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hurricane Ian Student Meteorology Campus School Tony Baughman Wind Livestock Most read news Driver dies in overnight crash in Laurens County Former McCormick County deputy faces attempted murder, misconduct charges Police: Greenwood man dies in shooting that leaves 2 others injured Shootings near Pathway House spark call to shut bars at 2 a.m. Greenwood police search for missing 16-year-old Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Countybank continues to grow trust department GCCF awards funding to The Museum and Railroad Historical Center Ashley inducted into Hudson Berry Chapter