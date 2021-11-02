Only one candidate received double-digit votes in Tuesday’s municipal election in Ninety Six.
Three town council seats and one Commissioners of Public Works seat were up, and the two incumbents on council ran unopposed for their seats.
Mickey Goodman received 3 of the 5 total votes cast for Ward 1, with 2 write-in votes, according to summary results published on Greenwood County’s website Tuesday night. John Jefferson received 8 votes to keep his Ward 5 council seat, with 1 write-in vote cast.
No one filed to run for the town council Ward 3 seat, but 4 write-in votes were cast. The results did not include the names written in, which will be available when county elections officials certify the results Thursday. If no one received more than 50% of the votes — in this case, 2 — there might be a runoff for Ward 3 in two weeks.
For the one CPW seat up, Randy K. Emert received 52 votes, with 3 write-in votes cast.