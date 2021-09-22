A new modular home factory slated for Greenwood is expected to be up and running by January and able to produce more than 300 homes a year by July.
In a news release sent Wednesday, the state Department of Commerce announced Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood's $9.1 million capital investment and 180 jobs. The company, which designs, sells and develops modular homes nationwide, is slated to place its factory at 161 Rock Church Road SE. Mayville Engineering Co. operated a plant at the location, but it closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 240,000-square-foot production facility will allow the company to meet growing demand in the Southeast for residential homes. Workers will construct the modules that make up modular homes within the factory, and the modules will then be shipped to build sites to be assembled and installed on site.
"We are so excited to locate our flagship factory in Greenwood," Impresa Greenwood President and General Manager Dan Hobbs said in a news release. "The facility will be a combination of process prove off-site modular construction practices with today's cutting-edge methods to be an industry leader. As always, workforce is key, and we are driving to assemble top talent in all disciplines."
Of the 180 jobs, Greenwood County Economic Development Director James Bateman said most will be in construction and labor. Anyone interested in joining Impresa should visit the company's careers webpage for employment information, at impresabuildingsystems.com/careers.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project, and gave Greenwood County a $200,000 set-aside grant to help with project-related costs, the release said.
"Greenwood County is proud to become the home of the first Impresa branded factory that will serve the region with much-needed housing solutions," Greenwood County Council Chairperson Chuck Moates said in the news release. "We look forward to supporting their launch and creation of many jobs that will make a lasting impact in our community."