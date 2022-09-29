AccuWeather radar image Sept. 29, 2022

Hurricane warnings were issued for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday morning. AccuWeather forecasters expect life-threatening dangers as the storm tracks back over land.

Hurricane warnings were issued along the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday morning as AccuWeather forecasters warn that Ian will strengthen back into hurricane force over Atlantic waters before making its third landfall in the United States just south of Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday.

This story was first published here: https://www.accuweather.com/en/hurricane/hurricane-warning-strengthening-ian-targeting-south-carolina-next/1255364.

Tags