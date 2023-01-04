severe weather

A few hundred people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through South Carolina overnight.

About 436 Duke Energy customers were without power across Greenwood County, according to the utility's online outage map. The largest patch, of about 235 customers, was around Old Laurens Road near Airport road, and crews dispatched to clear fallen trees or limbs expected power to be restored there by 10:14 a.m.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags