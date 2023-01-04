A few hundred people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through South Carolina overnight.
About 436 Duke Energy customers were without power across Greenwood County, according to the utility's online outage map. The largest patch, of about 235 customers, was around Old Laurens Road near Airport road, and crews dispatched to clear fallen trees or limbs expected power to be restored there by 10:14 a.m.
Adam Hedden, Greenwood CPW's electric department director, said a downed tree in the area of Gracemont Drive took power out for about 40 customers, but crews were on scene Wednesday morning clearing the issue.
The National Weather Service reported a flood advisory for Greenwood County at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday, warning of a possible additional inch of rain.
"Please remain wary of rising stream levels and the redevelopment of flooding in low-lying areas, especially throughout the city of Greenwood," the alert said.
Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator Jamie Parrish said she was driving through the county's roads Wednesday morning, but had no reports of downed trees blocking roadways. She urged drivers to be cautious about standing water, and avoid driving into puddles that could be deeper than they seem.
According to the NWS, this line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to continue through nightfall.
