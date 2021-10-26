With about five hours left to cast ballots in the Greenwood County Council District 5 primary elections, about 465 votes had been cast.
Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections Director Connie Moody said that number leaves out one precinct that's not connected to the county office because of bad internet service. She estimated the actual number of voters is higher, with about a 7% voter turnout so far.
Otherwise, things have been going smoothly across the district's dozen precincts. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., with provisional results expected tonight on the county's website.
Voters can cast a ballot in the Democratic or Republican primary, but in the event of runoff elections, they must cast their vote in the same primary race. The Democratic candidates include Ron Davenport, Sloan Griffin Jr. and Tom Melson, while the Republicans running are Mary Ann Goodman, Jim Medford and Dayne Pruitt.
To check your voting precinct, look at your voter registration card or go online to the state Election Commission's website at scvotes.gov for information on where and how to vote. Only residents of Greenwood County District 5 may vote in this election.