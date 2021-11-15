Three shelter dogs have tested positive for Canine Distemper Virus at the Greenwood County Animal Shelter, according to Humane Society of Greenwood Executive Director Constance Mawyer.
HSOG staff members are working with shelter medicine program experts Dr. Cynda Crawford of the University of Florida, Dr. Kim Sanders at Anderson County PAWS and Dr. Lucy Fuller from the Charleston Animal Society to limit the spread of CDV.
"Canine distemper virus is carried by local wildlife, including raccoons, foxes, skunks and coyotes," Mawyer said in a news release. "If that is coupled with a large population of unvaccinated or under-vaccinated dogs that have exposure to wildlife, then those dogs may contract the virus and bring it with them to our facility."
CDV often spreads through contact with bodily fluids of an infected animal and is often fatal. To fight the spread of this highly contagious disease, Mawyer said the shelter is working with medical experts to put intake and disinfection practices that will help keep surfaces clean.
"Once we identified a potential case, we worked quickly to collaborate with shelter medicine experts and established a very aggressive response strategy with regard to population and intake designed to save as many animals as possible," Mawyer said.
The Humane Society is informing partner organizations, including animal rescues and shelters in surrounding areas, of the danger of distemper in the areas those groups operate. Vaccines are crucial to preventing distemper, Mawyer said. She encouraged residents to ensure their pets' vaccination schedules are up to date and urged caution when taking dogs out to parks, obedience classes or doggy day care.
