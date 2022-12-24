Mainly clear skies. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear skies. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 24, 2022 @ 11:04 pm
A Hodges man died Christmas Eve in Greenwood County, the state Highway Patrol reported.
At 6:21 p.m. Saturday, a westbound 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Cokesbury Road fatally struck a pedestrian who was heading in the same direction, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
Coroner Sonny Cox said 39-year-old Edward Joseph Mackie died at the scene.
Share your news tips and story ideas with us.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.