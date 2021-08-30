A woman died Sunday night after her car ran off a Saluda County road and hit a ditch, according to the state Highway Patrol.
Elisabeth A. Mizell, 46, of Saluda died at the scene of the wreck Sunday night, according to a news release from the Saluda County Coroner's Office.
The wreck happened at about 8:05 p.m. Sunday, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. Mizell was alone in a 2021 Mazda hatchback, headed west along Watertower Road.
When Mizell neared Spann Road, about 7.5 miles north of Ridge Spring, the Mazda went off the left side of the road, then hit a ditch and an embankment, Bolt said.
The wreck is under investigation by Highway Patrol, Saluda County Sheriff's Office and Saluda County Coroner's Office.