A driver died in a fiery crash Thursday night on Interstate 26 near Clinton, the state Highway Patrol announced Friday morning.
The crash happened at 10:44 p.m. near mile marker 51.
An eastbound 2005 Lincoln sedan went off the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.
He said the driver, who was trapped in the car, died at the scene.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the driver. Highway Patrol is investigating.