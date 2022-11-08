Abundant sunshine. High 76F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: November 8, 2022 @ 1:59 pm
A three-vehicle crash in Abbeville County left one person dead and three injured, the state Highway Patrol reported Tuesday afternoon.
The wreck happened at 7:13 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 28.
A 2010 Lexus heading south and two northbound Chevrolet pickup trucks — one towing a boat — collided, Master Trooper Gary Miller said. He did not say what caused the crash.
The driver pulling a boat died, Miller said, while two passengers in that vehicle and the driver of the Lexus were injured. The third driver was not injured.
