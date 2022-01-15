Traffic fatality

One person was killed and two airlifted after a head-on wreck in Laurens County, according to the state Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 9:40 p.m. along U.S. Highway 76 near Chestnut Ridge Road, about 2 miles west of Laurens.

An eastbound 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer crossed the centerline and struck a 2009 Dodge Charger that was heading west, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

The driver of the Trailblazer died at the scene, Miller said, while the driver and a juvenile passenger in the Charger were flown by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

