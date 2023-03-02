Weather Briefing

Jake Wemberley, meteoroligst with the National Weather Service at GSP, briefed the media Thursday afternoon on the impending storms that are anticipated to arrive Friday. 

 SCREENSHOT

There is still uncertainty surrounding the anticipated storm system passing through Greenwood, but strong winds and possible tornadoes still pose a risk, according to officials.

Jamie Parrish, Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator, said locally winds are expected to pick up at about 1 p.m. with sustained winds between 20-30 mph from 1-6 p.m. Gusts will reach between 35-44 miles an hour. The timing of highest winds will fall around when schools release.