There is still uncertainty surrounding the anticipated storm system passing through Greenwood, but strong winds and possible tornadoes still pose a risk, according to officials.
Jamie Parrish, Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator, said locally winds are expected to pick up at about 1 p.m. with sustained winds between 20-30 mph from 1-6 p.m. Gusts will reach between 35-44 miles an hour. The timing of highest winds will fall around when schools release.
In a briefing Thursday afternoon, Jake Wemberley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Greenville-Spartanburg, said the main threats will be damaging straight-line winds with a secondary threat of tornadoes — these possible tornadoes will affect small areas with short paths of damage, if they develop at all.
“Tornadoes are a possibility. They will probably be brief and embedded in the line of thunderstorms. There is the possibility of more discreet storms. The ingredients are there for supercell storms that could produce stronger tornadoes,” he said.
The threat of winds may also cause localized structural damage mainly Friday afternoon and evening which can produce downed trees, power lines and potential roof damage.
Rain will also be heavy, but short-lived.
“Amounts of rain we’re expecting — probably not going to cause anything other than nuisance flooding,” Wemberley said.