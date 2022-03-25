South Carolina Education Lottery

It pays to listen to your momma.

That lesson was recently reinforced for one Greenwood woman. She told lottery officials she was on the fence about whether to shell out $2 for a Cash Drop ticket.

“My Mom said to go ahead and try your luck,” she said.

The woman bought a lotto ticket at Quickway No. 8 on Reynolds Avenue in Greenwood, then went to her mom's house. When she scratched it on the porch, both ladies started screaming.

She beat the 1 in 432,000 odds and won $30,000.

Now the Greenwood resident, who declined to be identified, tells lottery officials she's looking to put that windfall toward a new house.

The store received a $300 commission for selling the winning ticket.

