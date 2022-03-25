Greenwood woman wins $30,000 from scratch-off From staff reports Mar 25, 2022 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It pays to listen to your momma.That lesson was recently reinforced for one Greenwood woman. She told lottery officials she was on the fence about whether to shell out $2 for a Cash Drop ticket.“My Mom said to go ahead and try your luck,” she said.The woman bought a lotto ticket at Quickway No. 8 on Reynolds Avenue in Greenwood, then went to her mom's house. When she scratched it on the porch, both ladies started screaming.She beat the 1 in 432,000 odds and won $30,000.Now the Greenwood resident, who declined to be identified, tells lottery officials she's looking to put that windfall toward a new house.The store received a $300 commission for selling the winning ticket. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Official Lottery Sport Game Mom Ticket Lotto Resident Greenwood Lakelands Connector Lander hosts A Reading and Conversation Mar 23, 2022 Kimler wins second term as chairman of the GWCDP Mar 23, 2022 Eaton continues to support Due West Robotics Mar 23, 2022 Car Show now accepting exhibitors Mar 22, 2022 Latest News +14 Upcoming concerts for the week of March 24-30 +2 Fire in Saudi city ahead of F1 race; Houthis claim attacks +6 Biden in Poland salutes US troops, will meet Ukrainians Michael Buble hails Sir Paul McCartney 'a wonderful leader' George the Poet wants to help kids with 'educational escapism' Most Popular Articles ArticlesHonea Path residents work to make sense of tragedy after dog attackMan faces charges after dog attack in Abbeville CountyDriver dies after dump truck overturns in Laurens CountyWare Shoals amphitheater set to host upcoming concertsGreenwood teen faces attempted murder chargeResidents, Abbeville official face power struggleTension, concern continues over Abbeville County school calendarGreenwood Girl Scout troop heading to London and ParisPHOTOS: Blessing of the BikesGreenwood teen faces attempted murder charge 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News SC Senate debates private school choice for poorer students More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting Transgender athlete ban heads to South Carolina Senate floor Family of man shot by police: Release all videos, not parts S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting CNN News Here's how US missile defense could be fooled by an ICBM Toobin: Why Ginni Thomas' texts around 1/6 are problematic Video shows altercation after man escorted off Southwest flight New video shows inside bombed Mariupol theater