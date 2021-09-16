A Greenwood woman died Thursday morning on a Laurens County highway in a two-vehicle wreck, according to state Highway Patrol officials.
Aimi Pretty Perrett, 27, of Greenwood died at the scene of the wreck at 7:54 a.m. Thursday, according to Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.
The wreck happened at S.C. Highway 72, three miles west of Cross Hill, said Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Joe Hovis. The driver of a 2003 Toyota sedan was traveling west on the highway when the car ran off the right side of the road. Hovis said the driver overcorrected, crossed the centerline and was struck by an oncoming 2007 Mercury SUV.
The driver of the Toyota died at the scene of the wreck, was trapped in their vehicle and had to be mechanically extracted. The Mercury's driver, a 26-year-old woman from Spartanburg, was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning, Canupp said.