Greenwood police responded to University Commons, an apartment complex at the corner of Grace Street and Laurel Avenue, Tuesday evening where they were investigating a death.
Latoya Cynthia Coleman, 40, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was found dead with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound, according to Coroner Sonny Cox. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
Police on Tuesday said they think the shooting is a domestic matter and that the suspect, who will be identified Wednesday morning, has been taken into custody. Formal charges will also be released then.
In a news release Tuesday night, Jonathan Link, public information officer for the police department, said "...we do not believe there is any cause to believe that there is any further danger to the public."
Multiple law enforcement vehicles and other first responders were lined up beside one of the complex’s rows of apartments Tuesday evening.
A resident told the Index-Journal that police asked about a child and that she heard someone mention a body.
“We don’t know what’s what, how or nothing,” Kelly Moseley said.
Shortly after that, an officer was seen escorting a girl from an apartment at the scene.
“I’m just nervous,” said Moseley, who lives about six doors from the unit where officers had gathered. Moseley said she was coming down the stairs between 5 and 5:45 p.m. when she heard sirens.
“I just told somebody we don’t have trouble here and then this,” said Moseley, who has lived at University Commons for two years. “I just need to know if there is anything I need to worry about.”
Moseley had called her son about what was going on. He arrived soon after and tried to cross the police tape. He tried to explain to an officer that he lived there. The officer said he would have to remain behind the tape as the site was an active crime scene. He seemed ready to argue, but his mother urged him not to complain to the officer and to remain behind the tape.
The only person who crossed the tape was a man who explained to the officer that another police officer had called him over.