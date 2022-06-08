Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: June 8, 2022 @ 4:24 pm
Greenwood police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 5-year-old.
Khaliya Nixon was last seen wearing a T-shirt with flowers on it and blue shorts with a skirt over them. She has dreads in her hair.
Officers are searching the area of Booker and Sullivan streets for the child.
Khaliya goes by the nickname “Princess.” Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.
