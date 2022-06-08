Missing

Greenwood police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 5-year-old.

Khaliya Nixon was last seen wearing a T-shirt with flowers on it and blue shorts with a skirt over them. She has dreads in her hair.

Officers are searching the area of Booker and Sullivan streets for the child.

Khaliya goes by the nickname “Princess.” Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

Tags