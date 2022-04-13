Wreck1

While responding to a call Wednesday morning, a Greenwood officer collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Laurel and Montague. 

 KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

Traffic was slowed down for commuters Wednesday morning after a City of Greenwood police officer hit another vehicle at the intersection of Laurel and Montague avenues.

According to Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin, the officer was responding to an overdose call when the two collided.

Chaudoin said the officer and the other driver were not injured and were looked at on the scene. 

The state Highway Patrol is investigating.

