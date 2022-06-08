Greenwood police -- tighter crop
INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Greenwood police said just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday that a missing girl had been found safe.

Authorities asked for the public's help through social media posts at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and a CodeRed system alert just after 4 p.m.

Officers had been searching the area of Booker and Sullivan streets for the 5-year-old.

