Updated: June 8, 2022 @ 6:27 pm
Greenwood police said just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday that a missing girl had been found safe.
Authorities asked for the public's help through social media posts at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and a CodeRed system alert just after 4 p.m.
Officers had been searching the area of Booker and Sullivan streets for the 5-year-old.
