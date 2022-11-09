Greenwood police investigate shooting; no injuries reported From staff reports Nov 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pixabay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood police are investigating a shooting reported Wednesday night along South Hospital Street, according to Public Information Officer Jonathan Link.No one was reported shot, he said, but at least one vehicle was damaged. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Greenwood Jonathan Link Injury Vehicle Night Information Most read news Highway Patrol: Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Abbeville County Police arrest Greenwood man in connection to October chase Greenwood man charged in connection to stolen golf carts Greenwood man faces charges after traffic stop leads to chase Greenwood seeks new tenants for Fuji's closing facilities Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Robert E Lee UDC 146 celebrates their 125th birthday Lander speaker addresses subject of freaks Lander celebrates achievements, dreams of scholarship donors, students