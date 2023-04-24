Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 24, 2023 @ 11:36 pm
A child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Monday night near the intersection of Russell Street and Taggart Avenue, Greenwood police said.
The child was been airlifted to a Greenville hospital, the department said in a Facebook post. An adult was also injured and their condition was stable.
"This is a fresh investigation so that is all the details we have right now," the post said.
This is a developing story.
