Updated: July 12, 2022 @ 7:21 pm
A Greenwood man died Tuesday afternoon, days after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox.
Austin Grey Hamlett, 22, was injured Sunday in a crash at the intersection of West Cambridge Avenue and Kitson Street in Greenwood, Cox said in a media release.
He was admitted to Prisma Health-Greenville that day.
In a post shared to Facebook, Hamlett’s mother said her son was an organ donor and that the family was beginning the process of blessing and saving other lives in need.
