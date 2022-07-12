Traffic fatality

A Greenwood man died Tuesday afternoon, days after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox.

Austin Grey Hamlett, 22, was injured Sunday in a crash at the intersection of West Cambridge Avenue and Kitson Street in Greenwood, Cox said in a media release.

He was admitted to Prisma Health-Greenville that day.

In a post shared to Facebook, Hamlett’s mother said her son was an organ donor and that the family was beginning the process of blessing and saving other lives in need.

