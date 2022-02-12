Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: February 12, 2022 @ 1:32 pm
A Greenwood man died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday near Ninety Six.
Jeremy Allen Day, 34, died at the scene, according to a release from the Greenwood County Coroner's Office.
A 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Day crashed along Tillman Territory Road near Ben Kinard Road about 4:30 a.m., state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.
The vehicle went off the side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree, Bolt said. Day was the only person in the vehicle.
The Highway Patrol is investigating.